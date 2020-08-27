Advertisement

Technical Media Producer

Published: Aug. 27, 2020
The #1 station in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market is looking for a technically-savvy individual to work in our state-of-the-art Multimedia Control Center.

The successful candidate will monitor multiple program streams to ensure correct programming and commercial run times; file commercials, programming, and other material into the automation system for broadcast; and work with producers and anchors to direct fast-paced live news broadcasts.

If you want to work on an incredible team while growing your technical and leadership skills, we want to hear from you. Candidates should email Gena Miller at gmiller@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

