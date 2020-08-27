The Square Society hosts Virtual Light Up the Night 5K

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Square Society is hosting its 9th annual Light the Night 5K this year--but virtually. Folks can register until Saturday, August 29, and then starting that same day, they can pick up packets from RunAbout Sports in Roanoke.

The packets will include everything you need to run your own 5K--a t-shirt, race bib, glow items and snacks. You have two weeks to complete the 5K and you can win prizes in the process!

“It’s a tradition, we’ve had a lot of people who’ve done it every year for the past nine years, and Center of the Square, they’re arts, it’s really important, I’m a teacher, it’s very important for our kids to have arts,” Kristin Hunt, President of The Square Society, said.

This event raises money for Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.