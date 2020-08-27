Virginia tabs Brennan Armstrong as Cavaliers’ starting quarterback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong is set to take the mantle as Virginia’s next starting quarterback, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday.

The Shelby, Ohio, native has played in 11 games, serving as the primary backup to former UVA signal-caller Bryce Perkins the past two seasons.

Armstrong has 17 career completions in 25 attempts, with 258 passing yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed for 93 yards over 16 carries.

He’ll be the first southpaw to start at quarterback for the Wahoos since lefty Jameel Sewell in 2009.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.