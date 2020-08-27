Advertisement

Virginia tabs Brennan Armstrong as Cavaliers’ starting quarterback

The Shelby, Ohio, native has played in 11 games, serving as the primary backup to former UVA signal-caller Bryce Perkins the past two seasons.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named the starter after Thursday's practice.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named the starter after Thursday's practice.(UVA Athletics)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong is set to take the mantle as Virginia’s next starting quarterback, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday.

The Shelby, Ohio, native has played in 11 games, serving as the primary backup to former UVA signal-caller Bryce Perkins the past two seasons.

Armstrong has 17 career completions in 25 attempts, with 258 passing yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed for 93 yards over 16 carries.

He’ll be the first southpaw to start at quarterback for the Wahoos since lefty Jameel Sewell in 2009.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs set to unveil new logo, jersey design ahead of fifth season in ‘Star City’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The new designs will be revealed virtually via Facebook Live on Thursday night.

Sports

Virginia Tech football schedule switches; first game is now against University of Virginia

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
NC State’s decision to sideline its athletics program temporarily led to the decision.

Sports

NC State pauses athletics activities; first game on schedule is Virginia Tech

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
The VT season opener is scheduled to be September 12.

Sports

Lone copy of Trout autograph sets all-time world record sale for any single trading card at $4M

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The new highest-total sum for a single card bested the $3.12M 2016 Goldin sale of a 1909 Honus Wagner T-206 tobacco card by over $800,000.

Latest News

Sports

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville canceled due to pandemic; scheduled for 2021 return

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the Racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway.

Sports

Washington Head Coach Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Rivera helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles in 9 seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.

Sports

Virginia Tech football players holding themselves accountable as other ACC programs struggle with coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Hokies held a players-only meeting focused on following protocol with classes set to begin on Monday.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

High school boosters fear financial setbacks for years

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Logan Sherrill
Parents, coaches and teachers worry high school booster budgets will be negatively impacted for years with no sports this fall.

Sports

Hokies roll out face shields designed in Virginia Tech’s helmet lab to help curb spread of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Spray tests showed the two-part visor blocked more than 99.9 percent of small droplets.