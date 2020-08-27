Advertisement

What a Liberty University future without a Falwell could bring

Former city officials who knew the Falwell family say the university’s economic engine will not stop, and that the board of trustees could pick a president who is not political
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Although Liberty University remains open for the fall semester, the fallout of Jerry Falwell, Jr.’s resignation leaves unanswered questions.

One of those questions - what kind of potential identity would Liberty take on without a Falwell leading the way?

“For several decades, Reverend Falwell and Jerry Jr. have represented Liberty University. It’s going to be real different not having a Falwell at Liberty University,” said Bert Dodson Jr., former Lynchburg vice mayor.

“He never seemed to mince his words,” said Joan Foster, former Lynchburg mayor. “He pretty much let you know what he was thinking and who he was supporting.”

“And what occurs is that I think they’re going to just settle down and get a very conservative leader who’s non-political,” said Dodson.

Dodson and Foster saw the impacts Falwell Jr. had on Lynchburg - including large economic growth, especially on Wards Road.

They say that even without him as president, Liberty’s economic engine will still power forward.

“For jobs, for tax revenue, for economic development. They’re one of the big engines of the city and I hope they maintain and move forward,” said Dodson.

“You have to say Liberty University has been an economic force,” said Foster.

Foster says not only an economic force, but a body that continues to give back to the community.

She says even without a Falwell at the helm, that part of their identity will continue.

“They actually do a lot of work-study and lots of contributions to our community and I always thought that that sort of overpowered any other things that were going on,” said Foster.

“The Lord puts challenges in front of you and you have to overcome it, and their faith will take care of it,” said Dodson.

