Advertisement

Wytheville Police looking for man who tried to rob bank

Surveillance photos of a man Wytheville Police say tried to rob a bank
Surveillance photos of a man Wytheville Police say tried to rob a bank(Wytheville Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police are asking for help tracking a man they say tried to rob a bank Thursday.

It happened at 10:45 a.m. at Skyline National Bank on North 4th Street.

Police describe the man as white and about 5′9″ with a “skinnier build”, gray hair and glasses. He was wearing a black ball cap, black bandanna, black long-sleeve t-shirt with Bass Pro on the front and a ram skull on the back, gray pants and black Nike shoes with white stripe.

He left the bank on foot and ran around the back of the bank toward the Pine Street/Tazewell Street areas, according to police.

Surveillance photos of a man Wytheville Police say tried to rob a bank
Surveillance photos of a man Wytheville Police say tried to rob a bank(Wytheville Police Department)

Police say they have information that the man has been living in a wooded area around Third and Pine Street, and that he might be elderly and homeless, riding a bicycle, but they have not confirmed that.

Residents in the area are encouraged to lock their doors and watch out for the man, and call 911 with information about him without approaching him.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps to become first Black woman to join ISS crew

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
“NASA has assigned astronaut Jeanette Epps to NASA’s Boeing Starliner-1 mission, the first operational crewed flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on a mission to the International Space Station,” NASA posted.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday in Buena Vista

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
If you want to be tested, you must be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

News

God’s Pit Crew to send volunteers, relief resources to victims of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A team of volunteers will leave from the GPC Distribution center Friday morning at 6 and make their way to Lake Charles, LA

Crime

Lynchburg Police looking for stabbing suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police identified the suspect as Steve Earnest Wade, Jr., 47, of Lynchburg. He is white, 5′5″ and 200 pounds, according to police.

Latest News

Employment

Come work at WDBJ7!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch the video and see why WDBJ7 is such a great place to work!

Local

Police respond to two incidents on Garst Mill Road Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
You may have noticed a large police presence in the area of Garst Mill Road Thursday morning.

National

Virginia ‘Never Trumpers’: Where are they now?

Updated: 4 hours ago

Economy

FEMA announces lost wages grant for Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Virginia to provide $300 per week -- on top of the regular unemployment benefit -- to people who are unemployed because of COVID-19.

Foster Fuels Hurricane Laura Response

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

Foster Fuels sends fuel trucks to areas hit by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
More than 45 trucks have been deployed to areas near the border of Texas and Louisiana.