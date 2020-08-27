Wytheville Police looking for man who tried to rob bank

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police are asking for help tracking a man they say tried to rob a bank Thursday.

It happened at 10:45 a.m. at Skyline National Bank on North 4th Street.

Police describe the man as white and about 5′9″ with a “skinnier build”, gray hair and glasses. He was wearing a black ball cap, black bandanna, black long-sleeve t-shirt with Bass Pro on the front and a ram skull on the back, gray pants and black Nike shoes with white stripe.

He left the bank on foot and ran around the back of the bank toward the Pine Street/Tazewell Street areas, according to police.

Surveillance photos of a man Wytheville Police say tried to rob a bank (Wytheville Police Department)

Police say they have information that the man has been living in a wooded area around Third and Pine Street, and that he might be elderly and homeless, riding a bicycle, but they have not confirmed that.

Residents in the area are encouraged to lock their doors and watch out for the man, and call 911 with information about him without approaching him.

