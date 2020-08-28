Advertisement

A few storms Friday; Laura remnants expected by the weekend

Bands of rain arrive late Friday and carry into Saturday
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Laura’s remnants continue to track to the north early Friday. The remnants are expected to turn east towards Virginia as a cold front sinks to the south. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible Friday, especially for areas west of the Blue Ridge. By Friday night, the bands of of Laura will begin moving in and becoming more widespread. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds to begin the weekend as the system passes through quickly Saturday.

FRIDAY

The hot, muggy weather continues Friday along with a few showers and possible storms as the tropical air from Laura inches closer. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The greatest impacts from the weakening tropical system will come Saturday.

SATURDAY

Laura’s impacts will be felt over our area starting early Saturday morning as a line of showers and embedded storms move in from the west and quickly cross the area, exiting by middle to late afternoon.

RAINFALL: .50″ to locally higher amounts of up to 2″ are possible. Fortunately, this is a fast-moving system which should minimize flooding impacts. However, with saturated ground from recent storms, it won’t take much rain in a short amount of time to cause flash flooding.

WINDS: Gusty winds of 20-35 mph are likely as the core of the remnants move through Saturday. This could be enough to bring down trees which are in already soaked root beds. Localized stronger gusts are possible in storms. Scattered power outages are possible, but not likely widespread.

TORNADO: We can’t rule out a few weak tornadoes during a short window Saturday afternoon, mostly across the Piedmont. Tropical tornadoes can occur very quickly and are usually weak and brief EF0/EF1 tornadoes, but can still cause damage. Have a way to get weather alerts at all times as we start the weekend.

SUNDAY

Models agree Laura’s remnants will move quickly through the area by Saturday night and will be followed by an area of high pressure drying things out for Sunday along with cooler conditions as highs drop to the low 80s with lower humidity. Bottom-line, Sunday looks amazing.

Drier and cooler air arrives for Sunday.
Drier and cooler air arrives for Sunday.(WDBJ)

Tropical maps and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.

