Alleghany Highlands YMCA Central Learning Center temp. closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee within Central Learning Center of the Alleghany Highlands YMCA has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing the facility to temporarily shut its doors.

After learning of the positive test on Wednesday, staff at the facility say they immediately contacted the Alleghany Covington Health Department and proceeded to follow their guidance to close their site and conduct additional deep cleaning. The patient was present in the Central Learning Center through August 20 during regular operating hours. They had not been in any other YMCA facilities since their reopenings.

The Alleghany Highlands YMCA is recommending anyone who believes they were potentially exposed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Staff and participants of the Central Learning Center will be receiving COVID-19 tests, and the Covington Health Department has begun contact tracing. Individuals will be alerted to their testing dates and times.

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with the infected employee should call the Health Department at 540-962-2173 and Desree Mineiro at the YMCA (540-862-8682).

“We will continue to work with the health department and local physicians to determine what other actions, if any, would be prudent on our part.

We are treating this matter with the utmost concern, and we will continue to provide updates to the community as they become available,”

