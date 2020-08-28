Advertisement

Alleghany Highlands YMCA Central Learning Center temp. closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with the infected employee should call the Health Department at 540-962-2173 and Desree Mineiro at the YMCA (540-862-8682).
YMCA Logo
YMCA Logo(MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee within Central Learning Center of the Alleghany Highlands YMCA has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing the facility to temporarily shut its doors.

After learning of the positive test on Wednesday, staff at the facility say they immediately contacted the Alleghany Covington Health Department and proceeded to follow their guidance to close their site and conduct additional deep cleaning. The patient was present in the Central Learning Center through August 20 during regular operating hours. They had not been in any other YMCA facilities since their reopenings.

The Alleghany Highlands YMCA is recommending anyone who believes they were potentially exposed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Staff and participants of the Central Learning Center will be receiving COVID-19 tests, and the Covington Health Department has begun contact tracing. Individuals will be alerted to their testing dates and times.

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with the infected employee should call the Health Department at 540-962-2173 and Desree Mineiro at the YMCA (540-862-8682).

“We will continue to work with the health department and local physicians to determine what other actions, if any, would be prudent on our part.

We are treating this matter with the utmost concern, and we will continue to provide updates to the community as they become available,”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County says two recent COVID-19 cases not enough to close schools

Updated: seconds ago
The district says the the fact that the two positive cases were isolated, transmission didn't occur at school, and no known exposures mean in-person classes will go on.

News

Senate committee considers limits on Governor’s authority

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of a senate committee considered new restrictions on the governor’s executive authority Thursday afternoon, voting on legislation that would limit the duration of executive orders.

News

Five years later, Vicki Gardner says she has come a long way

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Five years after we lost our colleagues Adam Ward and Alison Parker, the person who survived the shooting at Smith Mountain Lake, Vicki Gardner, says she has come a long way.

News

Smith Mountain Lake church welcomes community with ribbon-cutting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Construction of Eastlake Community Church was completed in the spring, but the ribbon-cutting had to wait. Thursday morning, members of the church community and the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce gathered for the ceremony.

Latest News

News

President Trump plays to the base during final night of RNC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As President Trump prepared to accept the GOP nomination for a second term, we asked our political analyst, Virginia Tech’s Bob Denton, what to expect on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

News

Bedford Co. accepting applications for grants benefiting non-profits impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“The Board of Supervisors desires to assist our County citizens in need with CARES Act monies during these challenging times and believes that our non-profit community is one of the best ways to accomplish that,” says County Administrator, Robert Hiss.

News

Roanoke Co. School Board approves annual laptop insurance refunds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“We plan to work through each of our 26 schools one at a time and will send notices to parents as soon as refunds for each school are processed,” said Susan Patterson, director of finance.

VOD Recording

Market Square Community Prayer, Praise And Worship

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bring your chair!

News

Roanoke County school leaders speak about positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke County Schools leader speaks about the positive COVID cases.

News

Storm Drain artwork around Roanoke City nears completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Six storm water drains in Roanoke are now painted, with messages of anti-pollution.