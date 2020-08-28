Advertisement

Bedford Co. accepting applications for grants benefiting non-profits impacted by COVID-19

WDBJ7
WDBJ7(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Recovery grants of up to $10,000 are now available for Bedford County non-profits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Bedford County Non-profit CARES Act Grant Program, registered 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations that are in good standing with the State Corporation Commission (SCC) can submit an online application comprised of a handful of questions and short summary of how they have been impacted by the current situation.

“The Board of Supervisors desires to assist our County citizens in need with CARES Act monies during these challenging times and believes that our non-profit community is one of the best ways to accomplish that,” says County Administrator, Robert Hiss. “Bedford County’s non-profit organizations comprise a significant portion of the community safety net, so as they are experiencing high demands to meet citizen needs, it makes sense to help support their organizations impacted by the pandemic.”

Expenses, which must have been incurred since March 1, 2020, include: “expenses to serve clients/participants to develop new programs in reaction to COVID; food insecurity expenses (food banks and providing meals); public health measures and supplies (providing masks, PPE, purchase of equipment such as plexiglass and other health measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus); and medical assistance (transportation, testing, screening, and education).  Other eligible costs may include reopening expenses, utilities, rent, marketing, vendor payments, new software, and other COVID-related expenses.”

Each application must have a W-9 and IRS tax exemption form attached. Submissions will be accepted until September 30, 2020.

Bedford County says the entirety of the program is funded at a level of $350,000 from their CARES Act award.

