City of Martinsville cancels all events as pandemic concerns continue

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The streets of Martinsville will remain a bit more empty for the time being.

The City announced Friday that all events are canceled until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rear across the globe.

These include:

- Parks & Recreation events and rentals. City parks will remain accessible to the public.

- Martinsville Fire-EMS tours, events, public visits, smoke alarm and car seat installations

- Martinsville Police tours and events

- Neighborhood Watch sessions

Special event permits will not be scheduled for the future, with any existing now being suspended.

City Council

- Meetings will occur on their regular schedule, with public comments from the floor being canceled. Citizen comments can be emailed to the Clerk Council at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us, relayed by phone to 276-403-5182, faxed to 276-403-5280 or mailed to P.O. Box 1112 Martinsville, VA 24112, ATTN: COMMENTS. Remarks are to be received by noon on the day before any meeting.

City Hall

- The grounds are open to 50 visitors at a time, with all being required to sign in and out of the building.

- Face coverings are required

City payments

- Citizens are encouraged to utilize online resources for payments, permit applications and any other task where this a process available for virtual access. This applies to both City transactions and private commercial transactions.

-Guidelines for those still looking to make direct payments or submit applications at City Hall:

- “All tax and billing payments: please use online payments, drive-thru window, or dropbox

- Commissioner of Revenue: call 276.403.5131

- Voter registration: call 276.403.5122

- Utility service connections: call (276)403-5146, or email utilitybilling@ci.martinsville.va.us

- Building permits: call (276) 403-5173

- Building inspection requests: call (276) 403-5365

- ALL OTHER INQUIRIES: call (276) 403-5180 & use # directory

- CITY WEBSITE: https://www.martinsville-va.gov/

All essential City services: Police, Fire and EMS protection, trash collection, and utility services remain in operation but are not open to the public.”

Delinquent utility accounts

- Beginning August 31, the City will start to disconnect delinquent utility accounts. Account holders must register a payment plan with the City to avoid disconnection. Those enrolled in these such plans are eligible for financial assistance to reduce their costs by applying for assistance through the Department of Social Services.

Local food banks

- All local food bank sites will remain open. Those looking for meal assistance can text “Food” or “Comida” to 877877. Citizens can access other local charitable resources by calling 1-866-211-9966 and giving their zip code for a list of local agencies. The United Way’s COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will help with costs of bills, rent and food.

Contacting 911

- Citizens should not dial 911 for non-emergency calls. A primary care provider or available telemedicine resources should be used as the primary option.

- Dialing 911 for COVID-19-like symptoms could result in a recommendation for self-care at home. Anybody experiencing critical symptoms or an emergency should call 911 and answer the prompted questions. Call 276-638-2311 for coronavirus concerns that do not call for emergency care.

