Advertisement

Convoy of Hope brings a load of meat for Clifton Forge church food pantries

Volunteers unpack boxes holding thousands of pounds of meat brought to Clifton Forge, Va., churches by Convoy of Hope.
Volunteers unpack boxes holding thousands of pounds of meat brought to Clifton Forge, Va., churches by Convoy of Hope.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a windfall of epic proportions: an offer of thousands of pounds of meat from Convoy of Hope to Clifton Forge’s First Assembly of God.

“The Lord prompted me to start calling local churches,” said Teddy Joe Bias, Pastor at First Assembly of God. “And so I started calling them, and with that we have 16 churches involved.”

They brought volunteers to help with distribution to their food pantries, along with produce from Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“We distribute about half a million dollars worth of food here a year to over a thousand individuals,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia President & CEO Pamela Irvine. “But this is a greater reach. This is a new partnership. This is a first.”

They were expecting 28,000 pounds of meat.

“Our church, I mean we started scrambling and we found a bunch of empty freezers so we can make sure it stays good and safe so we can give it away to people,” Pastor Mike Rollins of Living Stones Ministries said.

But they got a bit more.

“22 pallets, 1900 boxes, that’s 43,000 pounds,” recited Pastor Bias as he looked at the bill of lading.

Pastor Mike is going to need more freezers.

With the unloading of the semi, the bucket brigade went to work, passing the food from one hand to the next and stacking boxes from pallet after pallet of food.

All to bring help to those who need it, but may be too shy to ask.

“We all know people that needs it,” Bias said. “There’s people that need stuff all the time, and hopefully that’s why the church is there.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Lexington Moose Riders sponsor dice ride Sunday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
The Lexington Moose Riders will be on the roads of Rockbridge County for a Dice Ride fundraiser starting at 9:30 Sunday morning to help support the lodge’s annual Veterans Dinner.

Coronavirus

Student at Bonsack Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Parents of children at Bonsack Elementary were sent a letter alerting them to the positive case

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back-to-School Extravaganza moved to Sunday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The event has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the weekend’s forecast.

News

RMHC Golf Tournament

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Latest News

Safety

Senior Alert issued in Virginia for missing Maryland man

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Countee suffers from a cognitive impairment that an investigating agency has deemed a credible threat to his wellbeing.

Community

The Spot on Kirk Benefit Concert supports Tudor House

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Proceeds raise money for the nonprofit that helps create more access to suicide prevention.

News

City of Martinsville cancels all events as pandemic concerns continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Special event permits will not be scheduled for the future, with any existing now being suspended.

Crime

University of Virginia researcher charged with theft of trade secrets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect tried to board a flight to China from Chicago.

Community

Humble Hustle Company kicks off Humble Hikes season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year, they are hosting monthly interest meetings to get more youth involved.

Economy

Second round of COVID-19 relief grants approved for Martinsville small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Applications must be received by the end of business on October 2 and can be accessed on the city website.