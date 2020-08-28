Convoy of Hope brings a load of meat for Clifton Forge church food pantries

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a windfall of epic proportions: an offer of thousands of pounds of meat from Convoy of Hope to Clifton Forge’s First Assembly of God.

“The Lord prompted me to start calling local churches,” said Teddy Joe Bias, Pastor at First Assembly of God. “And so I started calling them, and with that we have 16 churches involved.”

They brought volunteers to help with distribution to their food pantries, along with produce from Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“We distribute about half a million dollars worth of food here a year to over a thousand individuals,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia President & CEO Pamela Irvine. “But this is a greater reach. This is a new partnership. This is a first.”

They were expecting 28,000 pounds of meat.

“Our church, I mean we started scrambling and we found a bunch of empty freezers so we can make sure it stays good and safe so we can give it away to people,” Pastor Mike Rollins of Living Stones Ministries said.

But they got a bit more.

“22 pallets, 1900 boxes, that’s 43,000 pounds,” recited Pastor Bias as he looked at the bill of lading.

Pastor Mike is going to need more freezers.

With the unloading of the semi, the bucket brigade went to work, passing the food from one hand to the next and stacking boxes from pallet after pallet of food.

All to bring help to those who need it, but may be too shy to ask.

“We all know people that needs it,” Bias said. “There’s people that need stuff all the time, and hopefully that’s why the church is there.”

