COVID-related hospitalizations drop in Virginia

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 117,592 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 116,579 reported Thursday, a 1,013-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,121 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

5,146 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,550 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,527 reported Thursday.

1,521,180 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.5 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 6.4 percent reported each day this week since Monday.

1,101 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from 1,174 reported Thursday. 14,866 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

