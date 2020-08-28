Five years later, Vicki Gardner says she has come a long way

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Five years after we lost our colleagues Adam Ward and Alison Parker, the person who survived the shooting at Smith Mountain Lake, Vicki Gardner, says she has come a long way.

Gardner retired as the Executive Director of the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce in 2019, but she remains active in the community.

She attended a ribbon cutting Thursday morning at Eastlake Community Church.

After many surgeries and years of recovery, Gardner said she is doing well.

“It’s partially physical, but it’s mostly mental, and my mental health is fantastic,” Gardner said. “It’s been a very interesting, trying, challenging five years. I think about Adam and Alison every day of my life.”

Gardner said she feels like “the luckiest unlucky person you have ever met.”

And she said she will always be grateful for the support that so many people have sent her way.

