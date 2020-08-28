Floyd, Loudoun counties awarded grants to support agriculture during pandemic

(WDBJ) - Two counties in Virginia will receive grants to support local agriculture amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Floyd and Loudoun counties would each receive a $20,000 grant from the governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development program.

Agriculture plays a significant role in the local economies of the two counties. Many farmers are struggling due to the loss of sales during the pandemic, caused by shuttered restaurants and farmers’ markets. The grants are intended to mitigate short-term impacts, as well as prepare farmers for the future as they establish ways for marketing and selling their products online.

“Our administration is committed to using every tool at our disposal to support Virginia’s agricultural and forestry industries during these uncertain and challenging times,” said Governor Northam. “I commend the efforts of Floyd and Loudoun counties to partner with stakeholders in their communities and help local farmers adapt to the new realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Floyd County will use the funding to create a digital marketplace for its farmers and to provide technical assistance. The county also plans to add refrigerated drop-off locations that will allow customers to be served throughout the week.

Loudoun County plans to launch an e-commerce platform, called “Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown Marketplace,” to connect farmers to customers and provide support through advertising, technical assistance and drop-off locations.

The grants will be matched by more than $80,000 in additional funds coming from the communities and their non-profit partners.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed opportunities for improvement in our food supply chains and highlighted the significance of having local options for fresh products,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased that we can partner with these localities and make good use of the AFID Planning Grant program to build innovative new connections between producers and consumers that will strengthen our local agriculture sector.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which administers the AFID Planning Grant program, is accepting applications on a rolling basis. Successful applications will demonstrate a clear need, a proposed solution, strong support from local government and the agriculture and forestry community, and the ability to provide matching funds. Additional information about the AFID Planning Grant program is available here.

