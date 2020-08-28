Franklin County Militia warns of unaffiliated Facebook pages

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Militia is warning of two Facebook pages claiming to represent the organization, but in reality, don’t.

The actual militia has no Facebook page or website, but a website is being built, according to a spokesman for the militia.

The Franklin County Constitutional Militia is a non-law enforcement paramilitary citizens’ group, organized to protect all residents of Franklin County and guarantee they “continue to enjoy the inalienable rights listed in the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” according to the spokesman. He says, “While we are organized and train in a paramilitary manner, we are committed to providing assistance to any law enforcement agency within the county as well as additional voluntary people power to any organization that needs help to provide for the safety and welfare of Franklin County citizens.”

The Franklin County Militia does not deploy without being requested to by the sheriff’s office, and says it will not tolerate ”any militia member who advocates or commit acts of criminal violence, terrorism, or discrimination against those whom we are sworn to protect.”

The spokesman says, “We deplore wanton criminal violence and the destruction of public or private property.”

