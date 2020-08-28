Advertisement

Humble Hustle Company kicks off Humble Hikes season

Youth take part in the Humble Hikes program
Youth take part in the Humble Hikes program(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Local nonprofit Humble Hustle is kicking off a season of outdoor events. The Humble Hikes provide a safe space for youth around the Roanoke Valley.

“There’s a sense of freedom, there’s a sense of hope, there’s a sense of understanding who you are and understanding if you put your mind towards something you can actually accomplish it,” Xavier Duckett, Founder of The Humble Hustle Company, said.

That sense of hope is what the Humble Hikes initiative helps provide to local black youth. Duckett helped create this outdoor program in 2017 to further The Humble Hustle Company’s mission of giving back.

“Trying to challenge them mentally and get them exposed to the outdoors. We recently changed it to more of a cohort program, so we’re launching these interest meetings called Outdoor Culture,” Duckett said.

The first one is this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and its open to everyone.

“We’ll have a DJ, we’ll have Derick Lugo who is a thru-hiker who completed the whole Appalachian trail, so we’ll have that and we’ll have food and fun,” Ashley Pannell, Program Director for The Humble Hustle Company, said.

From these monthly educational meetings, Duckett and Pannell hope to find a larger group of kids that can join these Humble Hikes and adventures.

“With the pandemic and everything going on in the black community, there’s healing that needs to happen, there’s love that needs to happen, there’s camaraderie, we need hope,” Duckett said.

“A lot of our black youth are hurting right now, not only the adults but the kids too, and so the kids have an opportunity to let go of all of their worries, all of their stress, and just go on some outdoor adventures, learn how to have a good time safely,” Pannell said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Martinsville cancels all events as pandemic concerns continue

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Special event permits will not be scheduled for the future, with any existing now being suspended.

Crime

University of Virginia researcher charged with theft of trade secrets

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect tried to board a flight to China from Chicago.

Economy

Second round of COVID-19 relief grants approved for Martinsville small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Applications must be received by the end of business on October 2 and can be accessed on the city website.

Military

Franklin County Militia warns of unaffiliated Facebook pages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The actual militia has no Facebook page or website, but a website is being built

Latest News

Economy

Floyd, Loudoun counties awarded grants to support agriculture during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Floyd and Loudoun counties would each receive a $20,000 grant from the governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development program.

News

Armstrong Named UVA's Starting Quarterback

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Central Virginia Community College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The college said the two cases are unrelated and neither of the employees have had contact with students.

Coronavirus

Radford makes New York Times top ten COVID-19 hot spots list

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The city has seen 282 cases since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

COVID-related hospitalizations drop in Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
There are 2,550 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,527 reported Thursday.

News

Hometown Eats-Mil's Water Ice

Updated: 6 hours ago