Humble Hustle Company kicks off Humble Hikes season

Local nonprofit Humble Hustle is kicking off a season of outdoor events. The Humble Hikes provide a safe space for youth around the Roanoke Valley.

“There’s a sense of freedom, there’s a sense of hope, there’s a sense of understanding who you are and understanding if you put your mind towards something you can actually accomplish it,” Xavier Duckett, Founder of The Humble Hustle Company, said.

That sense of hope is what the Humble Hikes initiative helps provide to local black youth. Duckett helped create this outdoor program in 2017 to further The Humble Hustle Company’s mission of giving back.

“Trying to challenge them mentally and get them exposed to the outdoors. We recently changed it to more of a cohort program, so we’re launching these interest meetings called Outdoor Culture,” Duckett said.

The first one is this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and its open to everyone.

“We’ll have a DJ, we’ll have Derick Lugo who is a thru-hiker who completed the whole Appalachian trail, so we’ll have that and we’ll have food and fun,” Ashley Pannell, Program Director for The Humble Hustle Company, said.

From these monthly educational meetings, Duckett and Pannell hope to find a larger group of kids that can join these Humble Hikes and adventures.

“With the pandemic and everything going on in the black community, there’s healing that needs to happen, there’s love that needs to happen, there’s camaraderie, we need hope,” Duckett said.

“A lot of our black youth are hurting right now, not only the adults but the kids too, and so the kids have an opportunity to let go of all of their worries, all of their stress, and just go on some outdoor adventures, learn how to have a good time safely,” Pannell said.

