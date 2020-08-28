Lexington Moose Riders sponsor dice ride Sunday

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Moose Lodge will hear the roar of motorcycles this Sunday.

The Lexington Moose Riders will be on the roads of Rockbridge County for a Dice Ride fundraiser starting at 9:30 Sunday morning to help support the lodge’s annual Veterans Dinner.

Riders will roll dice at stations for prizes.

“All the proceeds that we make from our dice run goes to our veterans dinner that all the veterans in our community,” said Gene Reynolds, President of the Lexington Moose Riders. “They have a free dinner with their spouse, everything’s 100 percent paid and that way we give thanks and try to give them a good evening out.”

There will also be barbeque. The ride is open to all.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.