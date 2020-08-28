Advertisement

Lynchburg PD looking for tips after shots fired at Waffle House

LPD asks you to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with any helpful tips
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for assistance from the public after shots were fired at the Waffle House on Wards Road in the early morning hours of August 22.

The building was hit and occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

LPD asks you to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with any helpful tips. You may also enter a tip online here or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mac and Bob’s temporarily closing after fifth employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The new patient is not in the same social circle as the other four team members.

Community

Lexington Moose Riders sponsor dice ride Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
The Lexington Moose Riders will be on the roads of Rockbridge County for a Dice Ride fundraiser starting at 9:30 Sunday morning to help support the lodge’s annual Veterans Dinner.

Coronavirus

Student at Bonsack Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Parents of children at Bonsack Elementary were sent a letter alerting them to the positive case

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back-to-School Extravaganza moved to Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The event has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the weekend’s forecast.

Latest News

News

RMHC Golf Tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago

Safety

Senior Alert issued in Virginia for missing Maryland man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Countee suffers from a cognitive impairment that an investigating agency has deemed a credible threat to his wellbeing.

Community

The Spot on Kirk Benefit Concert supports Tudor House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Proceeds raise money for the nonprofit that helps create more access to suicide prevention.

News

City of Martinsville cancels all events as pandemic concerns continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Special event permits will not be scheduled for the future, with any existing now being suspended.

Crime

University of Virginia researcher charged with theft of trade secrets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect tried to board a flight to China from Chicago.

Community

Humble Hustle Company kicks off Humble Hikes season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year, they are hosting monthly interest meetings to get more youth involved.