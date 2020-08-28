Lynchburg PD looking for tips after shots fired at Waffle House

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for assistance from the public after shots were fired at the Waffle House on Wards Road in the early morning hours of August 22.

The building was hit and occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

LPD asks you to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with any helpful tips. You may also enter a tip online here or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.