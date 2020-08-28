Advertisement

Mac and Bob’s temporarily closing after fifth employee tests positive for COVID-19

The new patient is not in the same social circle as the other four team members.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A fifth employee at Mac and Bob’s in Salem has tested positive for the coronavirus, temporarily closing the restaurant until September 1.

After closing for deep cleaning following four positive cases among employees August 25, Mac and Bob’s was allowed to stay open by the Virginia Department of Health due to the fact that the group were friends and socialized together often. The new patient is not in the same social circle as the other four team members.

The last time any of the infected employees worked was August 17, according to management.

The Virginia Department of Health is allowing Mac and Bob’s to reopen for pick up and curbside orders for a 14-day period, beginning September 1, due to the fact that no “back of the house” employees have tested positive.

“I feel that we have been doing our part as a business in adhering to the guidelines put forth by the VDH and the CDC.  We have been wearing masks and doing daily temperature checks of all employees since mid-May.  All employees have been required to sign in after washing their hands and we rearranged parts of the kitchen for better social distancing for our kitchen staff.  The good news is that all five employees are doing well and will recover,” added Bob of restaurant management.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

