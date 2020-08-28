Advertisement

Megan Boswell pleads not guilty, attorney files motion for change of venue

Megan Boswell was arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday morning.
Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned in Sullivan County Court Friday morning.
Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned in Sullivan County Court Friday morning.(TBI/WJHL)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT)- Megan Boswell was arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday morning.

Boswell was indicted August 19 on two counts of felony murder and multiple other counts, including abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

The toddler’s remains were found on a family member’s property in March. She had been reported missing in mid-February. You can read a timeline of the case here.

Boswell pleaded not guilty to all 19 charges Friday.

Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion for change of venue. Sproles also filed a motion for a bill of particulars.

According to District Attorney General Barry Staubus, the state has not yet decided if they will seek enhanced punishment.

“On that date, the state is supposed to determine whether or not there’ll be enhanced punishment, which would be the death penalty or life without parole or not,” Staubus said.

Boswell is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

