President Trump plays to the base during final night of RNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -As President Trump prepared to accept the GOP nomination for a second term, we asked our political analyst, Virginia Tech’s Bob Denton, what to expect on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Denton said Trump will play to his base, and attack his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“But I think he is also going to have to talk a little bit about the future, what are some of the objectives, what are some of the goals,” Denton said Thursday afternoon. “But make no mistake about it, most of tonight is going to be playing to his base.”

Denton described the convention as ’The Donald Trump Show,’ a recognition by Republicans, he said, that the November election will be a referendum on the President’s leadership.

