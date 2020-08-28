Advertisement

Radford Coffee Company takes extra precautions with city uptick in COVID-19 cases

By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

The City of Radford now has 252 cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 26 at the beginning of the month.

Restaurants like the Radford Coffee Company are going above and beyond to stay open for customers, even stacking up furniture to reduce capacity inside. Everyone is required to wear a mask inside, and if you don’t have one, the restaurant will provide one to you.

If the coffee shop fills up quickly, customers are asked to wait outside.

General Manager Rachel Johnson said extra cleanings might be stripping off some of the varnish from tables, but that can be fixed as long as folks can be safe inside.

“If you’re uncomfortable coming in at this time we completely understand,” Johnson said. “You can always order online and come and grab it real quick. We understand what’s happening and we know while we’re doing our best, everyone is doing their best as well.”

Johnson said she knows the community is stressed about the rise in cases, and she and her staff are working together to do everything they can to protect customers.

Johnson said if an employee tests positive, they will likely close for a few days for a deep cleaning and to make sure no one else is infected to keep the community safe. Every instance will be handled on a case-by-case basis with guidance from the New River Health District.

