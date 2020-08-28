Radford makes New York Times top ten COVID-19 hot spots list

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Radford has made the New York Times list of COVID-19 hot spots, which tracks areas with the highest numbers of cases per resident.

What’s more, the city made the list after Thursday’s numbers were released by the Virginia Department of Health, indicating 252 cases since the pandemic began, and before Friday’s numbers indicated a 30-case jump to 282.

At the beginning of August, Radford had 26 cases. The increase coincided with the return to campus of students at Radford University, whose COVID dashboard indicates about 98 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes got back underway this month.

Number one on the New York Times list is Issaquena, Mississippi. Radford, the only Virginia city on the list, is number ten.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.