Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back-to-School Extravaganza moved to Sunday

The event has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the weekend’s forecast.
By Ashley Anne
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City students in need of school supplies can swing by William Fleming High School this weekend for the annual Back-to-School Extravaganza.

It will be a drive-thru event. Anyone attending is asked to say in their vehicles. “We’ve never done a drive-thru event, but we thought it was important to have the event, because whether our students are in person or virtually, they’re going to need school supplies, you’re going to need crayons, right? You’re going to need pencils, you’re going to need paper and there’s a big need here in the city,” explained Justin McLeod, spokesman for Roanoke City Public Schools.

School leaders say more than 2,000 bags have been prepared for the event.

It runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Transportation is available to Sunday’s event from the following locations: Blue Stone Park, Hunt Manor, Indian Rock Village, Jamestown Place, Landsdowne Park, Melorse Towers, Pilot Street (Country Cookin).

Buses leave promptly at 1:45 p.m. Organizers ask those taking public transportation to wear face coverings.

