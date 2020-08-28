Roanoke Co. School Board approves annual laptop insurance refunds

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 10,000 refunds for laptop insurance were approved Thursday by the Roanoke County School Board.

According to the division, refunds will be in the amounts of $50 per full insurance and $25 for reduced insurance. The RCPS finance department will be assisting the schools with refunds due to the large number set to be processed.

“We plan to work through each of our 26 schools one at a time and will send notices to parents as soon as refunds for each school are processed,” said Susan Patterson, director of finance.

Credit card payments will be refunded back to the specific card, with cash or check payments both being refunded with a check. The division will send a message to parents when refunds are processed so they may look for the amount to be returned.

A refund status page can be accessed here.

