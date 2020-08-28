Advertisement

Roanoke County says two recent COVID-19 cases not enough to close schools

Roanoke County school officials responded to the district's first and second COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Roanoke County school officials responded to the district's first and second COVID-19 cases Thursday.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During Thursday night’s school board meeting, district leaders in Roanoke County addressed the system’s first and second COVID-19 cases. The meeting came just 24 hours after the news broke.

Board Chair Mike Wray says Roanoke County was ready for the district’s first cases - one a student at Back Creek Elementary, the other a staff member at Green Valley Elementary.

“You take those precautions and you know that you’re doing the things that are in place to mitigate as much as you can,” he said.

The cases come as many local districts, including Roanoke City, have switched to all-online learning as a precaution. But Wray says he has no regrets moving forward with in person instruction.

“No, because I think that’s what we do. We wanna give it the best try you can,” he said, pointing to the social and educational benefits of keeping kids in class, at least part time. Currently, most Roanoke County students attend in-person classes two days a week.

Under the county’s back-to-school plan, if a COVID-19 exposures is determined to be severe enough, a classroom, hall, or entire school of students may be temporarily transferred to online learning. Officials say the two exposures this week weren’t severe enough to justify that move.

“Really it’s a matter of the health department walking us through the steps, in terms of exactly what they want us to do,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

Nicely told the board where the COVID-19 transmission occurs is also key to deciding what steps the district needs to take. In both cases this week, the virus was contracted away from school.

“Due to all the precautions we’re taking at school, hopefully we’ll be able to avoid transmissions happening,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

