Roanoke County school leaders speak about positive COVID-19 cases

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On the matter of COVID-19 entering schools, it wasn’t an “if,” but a “when.”

“Our protocols are there to decrease the opportunity, but we knew that there were going to be cases to pop up, we had protocols in place, letters ready to go,” said Rhonda Stegall, the Executive Director for Administration for Roanoke County Schools.

Two different letters were sent to parents. Parents with children in the same classroom as the student with the positive case received one letter and all parents of Back Creek Elementary received another letter.

The difference in the two is a line that says if the parent or child was potentially exposed, VDH would be in contact, and advise staying at home, monitoring for symptoms.

According to Stegall, the more information that can be provided the better.

“Under the practice that we want to over notify rather than under, we want to be over transparent,” said Stegall.

The identities of the student and employee remain confidential, and for parents worried about exposure, it’s as simple as the saying that goes, “no news is good news.”

As for now, since the cases are not related, nothing changes about the school schedule or protocols in place.

Changes would only come if an outbreak was established.

“And so once you have two cases that are related, that’s when it’s considered an outbreak. Then it goes back to depend if it’s in the same classoom, if that student rides the bus, and if those classes are changing classes,” said Stegall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

