Rockbridge YMCA starts Child Enrichment Programs

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA is giving a little help to parents needing child care as the school year begins.

The Rockbridge Area YMCA is launching Enrichment Centers for youth ages five to twelve at three locations in the county.

The service is available every weekday at Lylburn Downing Middle School and Grace Episcopal Church in Lexington weekdays, and at Enderly Heights Elementary Fridays.

“This school year we know we’re all getting ready to embark on a very new and different school year,” explained Rockbridge YMCA Executive Director Bobbie Wagner. “Our hearts go out to all the administrators, parents and teachers that are navigating this, but where the Y is hoping to fill some gaps is to provide some child care options for parents during the day.”

The centers will run from 7:30 am to 5:30 p.m. Parents should contact the Y to register.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.