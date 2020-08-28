Second round of COVID-19 relief grants approved for Martinsville small businesses

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville City Council has approved a second round of Federal CARES Act COVID-19 recovery funds for local small businesses.

Grants of up to $5,000 were unanimously approved. Applications must be received by the end of business October 2 and can be accessed on the city website.

Residential tenants who are behind on their rent can apply for rental assistance through the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), administered locally by Step Inc. The rental assistance program can be accessed here.

