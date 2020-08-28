Senate committee considers limits on Governor’s authority

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Members of a senate committee considered new restrictions on the governor’s executive authority Thursday afternoon, voting on legislation that would limit the duration of executive orders.

“If this was a Governor Allen, McDonnell or someone else, would I still be doing this,” asked Senator Steve Newman (R-Lynchburg)? “I hope so. I hope so.”

Four Republican senators from central and western Virginia, including Newman, David Seutterlein, Mark Peake and Bill Stanley had bills before the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t understand how we came to essential and non-essential businesses, those determinations, picking winners and losers,” Stanley said. “And for winners it’s been great, because competition has fallen away, because the losers were closed.”

“We’re now five months past that declaration of that state of emergency,” added Peake, “and there really is no indication whatsoever that he has any desire to remove us from this state of emergency.”

A representative of the Northam administration spoke against the measures, saying they represented a dangerous threat to the governor’s ability to respond in an emergency.

Democrats on the General Laws committee voted to table the bills indefinitely.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.