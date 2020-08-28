Smith Mountain Lake church welcomes community with ribbon-cutting

Moneta, Va. (WDBJ) -Construction of Eastlake Community Church was completed in the spring, but the ribbon-cutting had to wait.

Thursday morning, members of the church community and the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce gathered for the ceremony.

The 54,000 square-foot building includes an 800-seat sanctuary, a double gymnasium and beautiful views of the Bedford County landscape.

Troy Keaton is the Senior Pastor.

“We’re very committed to our community. We have a long-term relationship with the Chamber of Commerce,” Keaton told WDBJ7. “And to be here today, and to see the people here from the community is just really a dream fulfilled and we’re excited how this facility will bless this community.”

Keaton said the building will become a community hub for activities including sports leagues and the performing arts.

