Advertisement

Storm Drain artwork around Roanoke City nears completion

This drain can be found in front of William Flemming High School.
This drain can be found in front of William Flemming High School.(none)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Adding some color to the city and spreading a message discouraging pollution were two goals of getting six of Roanoke’s storm drains painted by local artists.

The Roanoke Arts Commission and the City’s Stormwater Utility partnered to transform six storm drains in the City of Roanoke into works of art.

The six inlet art locations are along Melrose Avenue NW, Colonial Avenue SW, Garden City Boulevard SE, Ferncliff Avenue NW, Midvale Avenue, and Indian Village Lane SE.

Andew Teates is one of the artists who does not do much painting, but said he was passionate about this project.

“People don’t realize when you throw it in the street, it’s going into the gutter and it’s going into a local stream that feeds the fish, and your community and things like that. It’s not a garbage disposal, the gutter is the gutter,” said Andrew Teates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County school leaders speak about positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke County Schools leader speaks about the positive COVID cases.

News

Hurricane Laura Shelters

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Thousands of people living in the path of Laura evacuated ahead of the storm to avoid getting caught in this -- toppled trees, damaged homes, and power outages.

News

Martinsville Church COVID-19 Outbreak

Updated: 25 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

VOD Recording

Gardner Reflects Five Years Later

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Gardner Reflects Five Years Later

Latest News

VOD Recording

Pres. Trump To Accept GOP Nomination Thursday Night

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Pres. Trump To Accept GOP Nomination Thursday Night

VOD Recording

LU's Future Without Falwell

Updated: 37 minutes ago
LU's Future Without Falwell

VOD Recording

Two Coronavirus Cases Within Roanoke County Public Schools

Updated: 39 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

VOD Recording

Martinsville Apartment And Office Space Projects

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Martinsville Apartment And Office Space Projects

VOD Recording

A Dedication To Ryan Massie

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Dedication To Ryan Massie

Sports

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs unveil new logo, jersey design

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anthony Romano
It is the team’s first major re-brand since coming to Roanoke in 2015.