Storm Drain artwork around Roanoke City nears completion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Adding some color to the city and spreading a message discouraging pollution were two goals of getting six of Roanoke’s storm drains painted by local artists.

The Roanoke Arts Commission and the City’s Stormwater Utility partnered to transform six storm drains in the City of Roanoke into works of art.

The six inlet art locations are along Melrose Avenue NW, Colonial Avenue SW, Garden City Boulevard SE, Ferncliff Avenue NW, Midvale Avenue, and Indian Village Lane SE.

Andew Teates is one of the artists who does not do much painting, but said he was passionate about this project.

“People don’t realize when you throw it in the street, it’s going into the gutter and it’s going into a local stream that feeds the fish, and your community and things like that. It’s not a garbage disposal, the gutter is the gutter,” said Andrew Teates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.