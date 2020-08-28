Advertisement

Student at Bonsack Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

Roanoke County Public Schools says they are working with the Health Department on contract tracing efforts.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents of Bonsack Elementary School children in Roanoke County have been sent letters alerting them to a positive coronavirus case contracted by a student.

A spokesman for Roanoke County Public Schools says the district is working with the Health Department on contract tracing efforts.

As of now, no adjustments to school operating schedules have been made.

More on Roanoke County Public Schools’ coronavirus response efforts can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

