The Spot on Kirk Benefit Concert supports Tudor House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic and Downtown Roanoke Incorporated are coming together Friday night, August 28, to hold the first fundraiser supporting the Tudor House. They are presenting a livestream event from The Spot on Kirk at 7 p.m. to raise money for the nonprofit that the Tudor family recently created after Louis Tudor took his own life in July.

The group’s mission is to provide support for grief and loss, along with access to suicide prevention.

Friday’s livestream includes an acoustic performance by Sam Fochtman and friends.

“We wanted to do something that kind of brought everybody together, and so music is something that pretty much everyone enjoys, so we wanted to do a fundraiser that everyone can attend no matter the restrictions,” Louis’ daughter Hannah Tudor said.

You can tune in to The Tudor House Facebook page or Instagram Friday to watch.

The Tudor House will also hold a second fundraiser Sunday, August 30, at the Hunting Hills Country Club. The “End of Summer Splash” event will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

