Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Central Virginia Community College

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two employees at Central Virginia Community College have tested positive for COVID-19.

The college said the two cases are unrelated and neither of the employees have had contact with students.

CVCC said it is working with the local health department to identify those who may have had direct contact with the two employees. Employees who need to be assessed have been contacted.

The two individuals are currently in isolation.

CVCC faculty and staff have been teleworking and teaching remotely during the pandemic. The college said only essential employees and those with an approved business need have been allowed to be on campus.

In addition, the school continues to deep clean and disinfect offices, restrooms and shared spaces.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.