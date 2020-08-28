Senior Alert issued in Virginia for missing Maryland man

(WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Jerome Thomas Countee, Sr., 80, on behalf of the Prince Georges County, Maryland Police Department. He is believed to be driving to Manassas, Virginia in a black 2013 Honda Pilot SUV (MD plates: 3BC1394 and a “Kappa for Life” license plate frame).

Countee was last reported seen at 9 a.m. Friday and suffers from a cognitive impairment that an investigating agency has deemed a credible threat to his well-being.

He is 5′ 11″ and 185 pounds, and might be wearing a white t-shirt and white dress pants.

Please call 911 or the Prince Georges County Police Department (301-352-1200) with any helpful tips.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.