Advertisement

Senior Alert issued in Virginia for missing Maryland man

Countee suffers from a cognitive impairment that an investigating agency has deemed a credible threat to his wellbeing.
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Courtesy Virginia State Police(Courtesy Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Jerome Thomas Countee, Sr., 80, on behalf of the Prince Georges County, Maryland Police Department. He is believed to be driving to Manassas, Virginia in a black 2013 Honda Pilot SUV (MD plates: 3BC1394 and a “Kappa for Life” license plate frame).

Countee was last reported seen at 9 a.m. Friday and suffers from a cognitive impairment that an investigating agency has deemed a credible threat to his well-being.

He is 5′ 11″ and 185 pounds, and might be wearing a white t-shirt and white dress pants.

Please call 911 or the Prince Georges County Police Department (301-352-1200) with any helpful tips.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Lexington Moose Riders sponsor dice ride Sunday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
The Lexington Moose Riders will be on the roads of Rockbridge County for a Dice Ride fundraiser starting at 9:30 Sunday morning to help support the lodge’s annual Veterans Dinner.

Coronavirus

Student at Bonsack Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Parents of children at Bonsack Elementary were sent a letter alerting them to the positive case

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back-to-School Extravaganza moved to Sunday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The event has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the weekend’s forecast.

News

RMHC Golf Tournament

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Latest News

Community

The Spot on Kirk Benefit Concert supports Tudor House

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Proceeds raise money for the nonprofit that helps create more access to suicide prevention.

News

City of Martinsville cancels all events as pandemic concerns continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Special event permits will not be scheduled for the future, with any existing now being suspended.

Crime

University of Virginia researcher charged with theft of trade secrets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect tried to board a flight to China from Chicago.

Community

Humble Hustle Company kicks off Humble Hikes season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year, they are hosting monthly interest meetings to get more youth involved.

Economy

Second round of COVID-19 relief grants approved for Martinsville small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Applications must be received by the end of business on October 2 and can be accessed on the city website.

Military

Franklin County Militia warns of unaffiliated Facebook pages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The actual militia has no Facebook page or website, but a website is being built