Guns and Hoses 16th annual softball game hits the field Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With social distancing guidelines in full force, the max attendance for the softball game is 1,000 people, but the hope is to get close to that number.

The game, played between a team of firefighters from local departments and a team of police officers from local departments is going to be competitive.

But the real reason for the game is to bring in funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Last year the game raised $2,400 and the hope is to surpass that number, while supporting both departments.

Gates are open and you don’t need a ticket.

All that’s requested is a $5 donation to MDA.

“It’s a geat family event, shows suppots to your local firefighters and police officers. We’ve taken a bad position in today’s world and we want to show as much support as we can to fire and police officers,” said Tony Rickman, event coordinator and Hoses head coach.

The first pitch is at 7 p.m.

