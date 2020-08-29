Advertisement

Lawmakers approve elections bill, absentee ballot drop boxes

Virginia lawmakers approve elections bill that calls for absentee ballot drop boxes.
Virginia lawmakers approve elections bill that calls for absentee ballot drop boxes.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Both the House of Delegates and the State Senate have approved legislation designed to make voting easier in November.

But the bills, which include a provision calling for absentee ballot drop boxes, sparked more debate Friday in Richmond.

“What happens in the basement stays in the basement,” said Senator Steve Newman (R-Bedford County). “We will not know what happens with these ballots.”

For the first time in Virginia, Newman told his senate colleagues, the new law will put someone between the voter and the ballot box. He predicted the state will see partisans on both ends of the political spectrum canvassing neighborhoods and harvesting votes.

Democrats said Republican fears are overblown.

“There is no evil in this bill,” said Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Bath County). “It is for all of our constituents. It’s up to us to make sure that everybody that wants to vote has an opportunity to do so.”

Democrats said the legislation is needed to respond to the continuing pandemic.

“We desperately need the drop box as an alternative to those people who don’t necessarily trust the mail, or maybe it won’t get there in time,” said Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke). “They’d rather use the drop box.”

Republicans argue the drop boxes will be vulnerable to damage and voter fraud.

“When have we in the Commonwealth of Virginia sanctioned something like that with something as sacred as the ballot,” asked Senator Jill Vogel (R-Winchester). “And when have we ever done something or made a decision like that just a few weeks before an election?”

Both chambers have now approved similar bills, and Governor Northam is expected to sign the legislation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Pearson
His representative says Boseman died Friday in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

News

Spanish newscast August 28

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Spanish newscast August 28

News

Pipeline opponents urge regulators to reject extension

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has asked federal regulators for two more years to complete the project, saying the extension is “necessary and proper.” But landowners in the path of the pipeline, and other opponents the project should receive further review.

News

Guns and Hoses 16th annual softball game hits the field Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Guns and Hoses softball game set to begin at 7 p.m.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Chris's Coffee and Custards

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

VOD Recording

Carilion Sends Disaster Relief To Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
Carilion Sends Disaster Relief To Louisiana

VOD Recording

Tour Of Newly Renovated Cave Spring High

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tour Of Newly Renovated Cave Spring High

VOD Recording

Pipeline Opponents Discourage Extension For MVP

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pipeline Opponents Discourage Extension For MVP

VOD Recording

Lawmakers Approve Absentee Ballot Dropbox Bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lawmakers Approve Absentee Ballot Dropbox Bill

VOD Recording

Tudor Hour Benefit Concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tudor Hour Benefit Concert