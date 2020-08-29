Lawmakers approve elections bill, absentee ballot drop boxes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Both the House of Delegates and the State Senate have approved legislation designed to make voting easier in November.

But the bills, which include a provision calling for absentee ballot drop boxes, sparked more debate Friday in Richmond.

“What happens in the basement stays in the basement,” said Senator Steve Newman (R-Bedford County). “We will not know what happens with these ballots.”

For the first time in Virginia, Newman told his senate colleagues, the new law will put someone between the voter and the ballot box. He predicted the state will see partisans on both ends of the political spectrum canvassing neighborhoods and harvesting votes.

Democrats said Republican fears are overblown.

“There is no evil in this bill,” said Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Bath County). “It is for all of our constituents. It’s up to us to make sure that everybody that wants to vote has an opportunity to do so.”

Democrats said the legislation is needed to respond to the continuing pandemic.

“We desperately need the drop box as an alternative to those people who don’t necessarily trust the mail, or maybe it won’t get there in time,” said Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke). “They’d rather use the drop box.”

Republicans argue the drop boxes will be vulnerable to damage and voter fraud.

“When have we in the Commonwealth of Virginia sanctioned something like that with something as sacred as the ballot,” asked Senator Jill Vogel (R-Winchester). “And when have we ever done something or made a decision like that just a few weeks before an election?”

Both chambers have now approved similar bills, and Governor Northam is expected to sign the legislation.

