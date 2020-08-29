Lynchburg couple helps with Hurricane Laura aftermath

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

A Lynchburg couple has made it their mission to help others--this time, helping folks in Houston, Texas recover from Hurricane Laura.

“It’s important to help people in trouble, do the best we can to help,” Peter Simmons, a Volunteer with the American Red Cross, said.

Husband and Wife Brenda and Peter Simmons from Lynchburg aren’t ones to sit on the sidelines when a storm hits.

“We love volunteering, this is our fourth time out this year,” Peter said.

This time, they’re working with the American Red Cross in the Houston, Texas area to help those in Hurricane Laura’s path.

“We’re in shelter, and then people come in, and we put them up for the night, and we provide food for them, and medication, and anything else they might need, other information for how to get back to their home,” Brenda, also a volunteer with the American Red Cross, said.

Usually, volunteers are helping shelter folks inside of a gymnasium, but because of COVID, they’re now helping them get set up overnight in hotel rooms.

“We have about 40 people with families and children,” Peter said.

The Simmons arrived in Texas a week ago and say they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“There are times where you’ve seen people you’ve met from other disasters, other volunteers, so it’s almost like a family, so you get that closeness with your group,” Brenda said.

“We’re doing the right thing. It’s people in need, they need help,” Peter said.

The Simmons say they have been volunteering with the Red Cross for the last 5 years and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

