Advertisement

Lynchburg couple helps with Hurricane Laura aftermath

This is Brenda and Peter Simmons in Houston, Texas providing Hurricane Laura relief
This is Brenda and Peter Simmons in Houston, Texas providing Hurricane Laura relief(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

A Lynchburg couple has made it their mission to help others--this time, helping folks in Houston, Texas recover from Hurricane Laura.

“It’s important to help people in trouble, do the best we can to help,” Peter Simmons, a Volunteer with the American Red Cross, said.

Husband and Wife Brenda and Peter Simmons from Lynchburg aren’t ones to sit on the sidelines when a storm hits.

“We love volunteering, this is our fourth time out this year,” Peter said.

This time, they’re working with the American Red Cross in the Houston, Texas area to help those in Hurricane Laura’s path.

“We’re in shelter, and then people come in, and we put them up for the night, and we provide food for them, and medication, and anything else they might need, other information for how to get back to their home,” Brenda, also a volunteer with the American Red Cross, said.

Usually, volunteers are helping shelter folks inside of a gymnasium, but because of COVID, they’re now helping them get set up overnight in hotel rooms.

“We have about 40 people with families and children,” Peter said.

The Simmons arrived in Texas a week ago and say they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“There are times where you’ve seen people you’ve met from other disasters, other volunteers, so it’s almost like a family, so you get that closeness with your group,” Brenda said.

“We’re doing the right thing. It’s people in need, they need help,” Peter said.

The Simmons say they have been volunteering with the Red Cross for the last 5 years and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Couple Helps With Hurricane Laura Relief

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Three Notch'd Introduces "Black Is Beautiful" Beer

Updated: moments ago
All of the funds raised from this beer will go toward the Making Foundation in Roanoke, which hosts after school enrichment for Roanoke City youth.

News

Three Notch’d Brewing Company releases ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The beer supports justice for black people and all proceeds made from the beer in Roanoke will go to the Making Foundation.

News

Radford Recreation Center, Library closed temporarily due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Mayor David Horton has announced the Radford Recreation Center and Radford Public Library will both be closed through at least September 14 as the city responds to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

News

Radford City Schools to continue all-virtual until Sept. 14

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There have been a few exposures and cases of COVID-19 within the school community, but all were contracted outside of the school system.

News

Police identify victim in fatal Bedford Co. crash early Saturday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews were dispatched to the crash site at 6:54 a.m.

News

Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia jumps to 6.9 percent

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The percentage of positive tests was reported as 6.5 percent on Friday.

Forecast

Saturday AM Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for August 29, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Pet Stories: Shadow

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast