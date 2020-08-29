One dead after Bedford Co. crash early Saturday morning
Crews were dispatched to the crash site at 6:54 a.m.
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, (WDBJ) - A person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Bedford County along Lee Jackson Hwy near Burton Court.
The single-occupant vehicle appeared to have rolled over the guardrail before coming to a rest with the victim left in the car, according to Big Island Volunteer Fire Company.
Route 501/Lee Jackson Hwy was closed for several hours Saturday.
