One dead after Bedford Co. crash early Saturday morning

BEDFORD COUNTY, (WDBJ) - A person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Bedford County along Lee Jackson Hwy near Burton Court.

Crews were dispatched to the crash site at 6:54 a.m.

The single-occupant vehicle appeared to have rolled over the guardrail before coming to a rest with the victim left in the car, according to Big Island Volunteer Fire Company.

Route 501/Lee Jackson Hwy was closed for several hours Saturday.

