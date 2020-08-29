Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia jumps to 6.9 percent

(Graytv)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 118,809 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 117,592 reported Friday, a 1,217-case increase, which is a larger increase than the 1,013 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

5,186 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,568 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,550 reported Friday.

1,555,487 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.9 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 6.5 percent reported Friday.

1,101 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s the same as the number reported Friday. 14,957 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

