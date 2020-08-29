Pipeline opponents urge regulators to reject extension

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say the company does not deserve an extension.

Earlier this week, MVP asked federal regulators for two more years to complete the project, saying the extension is “necessary and proper.”

But landowners in the path of the pipeline, and other opponents say adverse court rulings and suspended permits show the project is in trouble, and should receive further review.

“It’s kind of a disaster waiting to happen,” said Giles County landowner Georgia Haverty. “And to give them two more years is just... encouraging incompetence.”

“Multiple federal and state agencies gave permits that were faulty, as demonstrated in the courts,” said Montgomery County landowner Bob Jones. “And that itself calls for a restart, a big hesitation, not just an automatic rubber stamp renewal.”

In a written statement, MVP said it expects the remaining regulatory issues to be resolved soon, and the pipeline to be in service early next year. The company said it requested the extension out of an abundance of caution.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is receiving comments on the extension request until September 14.

