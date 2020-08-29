Radford City Schools to continue all-virtual until Sept. 14

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - After being named one of the top ten hot spots in the United States for COVID-19 cases per resident and a recent rise in cases, Radford’s division of city schools has decided to continue their all-virtual learning format through September 14.

Radford City Public Schools will go back to a combination of on-site and remote learning beginning that Monday. According to Superintendent Robert F. Graham, there have been a few exposures and cases of COVID-19 within the school community, but all were contracted outside of the school system.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the number of positive cases within the Radford city limits has risen by 52 from Friday to Saturday.

Food distribution will continue on Mondays from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Belle Heth Elementary School, at which time families can pick up five meals of breakfast and lunch for the week. Anyone not able to participate can contact Connie Wood (540-731-3647) for assistance.

Kindergarten and first-grade students may pick up Chromebooks and paper/pencil packets at Belle Heth Elementary on Tuesday, September 1 from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Wifi components are scheduled to arrive by September 11, but internet access is available in the parking lots of RHS, JDIS, Belle Heath and the SBO.

Members of the school community are asked to check their email this weekend for more on details regarding the virtual learning platform and instructional strategies.

Any questions should be directed to a central office or building administrator.

