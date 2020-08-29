Advertisement

Radford Recreation Center, Library closed temporarily due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Mayor David Horton has announced the Radford Recreation Center and Radford Public Library will both be closed through at least September 14 as the city responds to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Courtesy public Facebook page of Radford Mayor David Horton
Courtesy public Facebook page of Radford Mayor David Horton(Public Facebook page of Radford Mayor David Horton)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor David Horton has announced the Radford Recreation Center and Radford Public Library will both be closed through at least September 14 as the city responds to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Horton made the announcement Saturday on his Facebook page.

A public health safety team will be meeting Monday morning to assess more details surrounding the city’s pandemic response.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Couple Helps With Hurricane Laura Relief

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Three Notch'd Introduces "Black Is Beautiful" Beer

Updated: moments ago
All of the funds raised from this beer will go toward the Making Foundation in Roanoke, which hosts after school enrichment for Roanoke City youth.

News

Three Notch’d Brewing Company releases ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The beer supports justice for black people and all proceeds made from the beer in Roanoke will go to the Making Foundation.

News

Lynchburg couple helps with Hurricane Laura aftermath

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They are helping people set up in hotel rooms in Houston, Texas.

Latest News

News

Radford City Schools to continue all-virtual until Sept. 14

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There have been a few exposures and cases of COVID-19 within the school community, but all were contracted outside of the school system.

News

Police identify victim in fatal Bedford Co. crash early Saturday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews were dispatched to the crash site at 6:54 a.m.

News

Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia jumps to 6.9 percent

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The percentage of positive tests was reported as 6.5 percent on Friday.

Forecast

Saturday AM Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for August 29, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Pet Stories: Shadow

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast