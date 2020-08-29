Radford Recreation Center, Library closed temporarily due to spike in COVID-19 cases

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor David Horton has announced the Radford Recreation Center and Radford Public Library will both be closed through at least September 14 as the city responds to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Horton made the announcement Saturday on his Facebook page.

A public health safety team will be meeting Monday morning to assess more details surrounding the city’s pandemic response.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.