Remnants of Laura move East this afternoon

The remnants of Laura are moving through this morning. Light to moderate rain is likely with pockets of heavy rain possible. Most of the showers will be uneventful, however, a few downpours are possible. Winds look to pick up mid- to late morning as a cold front moves closer. Winds could gust 30-40 mph especially at higher elevations. A few storms will be possible ahead of this front. Clearing skies should quickly follow the passing of the cold front late this evening.

SPC DAY 1 Outlook (Grey)

RAINFALL: Widespread amounts of .50″ to locally higher amounts of up to 1″ are possible. Fortunately, this is a fast-moving system which should minimize flooding impacts.

WINDS: Gusty winds of 20-35 mph are likely as the core of the remnants move through. Localized stronger gusts are possible in thunderstorms. This could be enough to bring down trees. Scattered power outages are possible, but not widespread.

TORNADO: The tornado risk is fairly low, but not zero. The greatest risk is to our east. Tropical tornadoes can occur very quickly and are usually weak and brief EF0/EF1 tornadoes, but can still cause damage.

LATE SATURDAY

Between 3-5pm Saturday, the front and accompanying rain and storms should be moving east and exiting the area. Skies should quickly clear behind the front before dinnertime with a gorgeous evening on the way. Winds will remain gusty with drier air coming in for the rest of the weekend.

Winds look to pick up as the remnants of Laura move out. (Grey)

SUNDAY

Models agree an area of high pressure will be drying things out for Sunday along with cooler conditions as highs drop to the low 80s with lower humidity. Bottom-line, Sunday looks amazing.

A front moving through later today brings drier air and plenty of sunshine for Sunday. (Grey)

NEXT WEEK

An area of low pressure look to move up from the Gulf Coast and bring more rain to the region Monday into Tuesday. Afternoon temperature look to be below normal, but will rebound by the end of the week.

TROPICS

The tropics continue to remain active. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two locations in the Atlantic.