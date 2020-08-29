Roanoke County gives first look inside new Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday afternoon, Roanoke County School leaders gave the public their first look inside the new Cave Spring High School. Construction has almost wrapped up after 19 months, and students and staff have already made themselves at home.

“It’s amazing,” said Mike Wray, who represents Cave Spring on the Roanoke County School Board.

The project was frequently beset by delays, and concerns over cost, but officials say the school is now coming in on time and on-budget, with a total price tag of around $43 million.

“It’s well worth every penny,” said Wray.

All those pennies bought plenty. The old high school was stripped down to, essentially, its iron structure.What was rebuilt on top is almost a brand new school, with a new layout, wider hallways, more windows, and plenty of amenities

“As someone who formerly taught here, many years ago, it’s really neat to be back home in a brand new space for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

Nicely points to new features, including the Knight and Day Café, and state-of-the-art science labs. Those were built on the school’s brand new second floor, part of roughly 50,000 square feet of space that were added onto the building.

“You know, I think everybody’s just been pleased with what they’ve seen,” he said.

Some work does remain. The new gym floor warped after it was installed, and is having to be redone.

And finishing touches, like a few panels in the side of a handrail, are still waiting completion, delays that the district attributes to COVID-19.

“The pandemic’s done a number of things to our economy and society,” said Nicely

Friday marks the first full week for students inside the new Cave Spring High, and says Mike Wray, this newly renovated building will be here, ready, for many more first weeks to come.

“You can see what a transition it has been,” said Wray.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.