Advertisement

Roanoke County gives first look inside new Cave Spring High School

By Eric Miller
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday afternoon, Roanoke County School leaders gave the public their first look inside the new Cave Spring High School. Construction has almost wrapped up after 19 months, and students and staff have already made themselves at home.

“It’s amazing,” said Mike Wray, who represents Cave Spring on the Roanoke County School Board.

The project was frequently beset by delays, and concerns over cost, but officials say the school is now coming in on time and on-budget, with a total price tag of around $43 million.

“It’s well worth every penny,” said Wray.

All those pennies bought plenty. The old high school was stripped down to, essentially, its iron structure.What was rebuilt on top is almost a brand new school, with a new layout, wider hallways, more windows, and plenty of amenities

“As someone who formerly taught here, many years ago, it’s really neat to be back home in a brand new space for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

Nicely points to new features, including the Knight and Day Café, and state-of-the-art science labs. Those were built on the school’s brand new second floor, part of roughly 50,000 square feet of space that were added onto the building.

“You know, I think everybody’s just been pleased with what they’ve seen,” he said.

Some work does remain. The new gym floor warped after it was installed, and is having to be redone.

And finishing touches, like a few panels in the side of a handrail, are still waiting completion, delays that the district attributes to COVID-19.

“The pandemic’s done a number of things to our economy and society,” said Nicely

Friday marks the first full week for students inside the new Cave Spring High, and says Mike Wray, this newly renovated building will be here, ready, for many more first weeks to come.

“You can see what a transition it has been,” said Wray.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Torc Robotics To Bring 350 More Jobs

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Torc Robotics To Bring 350 More Jobs

News

Radford University students decide on virtual classes

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Radford, we caught up with three Radford University students who made the difficult decision to take classes from home.

News

Check Out The Newly Renovated Cave Spring High School

Updated: 31 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

Group Of Radford Students Who Voted To Attend Classes Virtually

Updated: 39 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

Latest News

News

’Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Pearson
His representative says Boseman died Friday in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

News

Lawmakers approve elections bill, absentee ballot drop boxes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Both the House of Delegates and the State Senate have approved legislation designed to make voting easier in November. But the bills, which include a provision calling for absentee ballot drop boxes, sparked more debate Friday in Richmond.

News

Spanish newscast August 28

Updated: 1 hours ago
Spanish newscast August 28

News

Pipeline opponents urge regulators to reject extension

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has asked federal regulators for two more years to complete the project, saying the extension is “necessary and proper.” But landowners in the path of the pipeline, and other opponents the project should receive further review.

News

Guns and Hoses 16th annual softball game hits the field Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Guns and Hoses softball game set to begin at 7 p.m.

VOD Recording

Chris's Coffee and Custards

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports