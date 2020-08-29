Three Notch’d Brewing Company releases ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Three Notch’d Brewing Company in Roanoke has just released a beer that supports justice for black people.

The beer is called “Black is Beautiful,” and it’s an imperial stout with chocolate flavors. It’ll be served on tap and in cans for at least the next week.

This beer was originally created by a brewery out west, and now the recipe and artwork has been shared with breweries all across the world to encourage equality.

“I’m proud to have the beer, I’m proud to have the beer on tap, I’m proud for people to come and try it, I’m stoked to be able to donate to the community, there’s just so much good that comes out of it,” Emily Laney, General Manager of Three Notch’d Brewing Company in Roanoke, said.

100% of the funds raised from this beer will go toward the Making Foundation in Roanoke, which hosts after school enrichment for Roanoke City youth.

