Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured the other two playoff spots.
William Byron stands with his trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.

Those moves got him to victory lane for the first time in his young NASCAR Cup Series career and back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

They also helped knock out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion whose final season won’t end with another title.

Byron won in overtime and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured the other two.

