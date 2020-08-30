Advertisement

Comfortable and sunny today, but rain returns for Monday

A brief break in humidity is expected today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUNDAY

A front has moved through and we will see comfortable conditions for today. Dew points drop into the 50s in many locations making for a nice day, but conditions change quickly tonight. Highs in the 70s and 80s expected.

A brief break in the humidity
A brief break in the humidity(Grey)

MONDAY

An area of low pressure look to move up from the Gulf Coast and bring more rain to the region early Monday into Monday night. Wave of heavy rain will be possible through the day and localized flooding is possible. High likely in the 60s and 70s.

Waves of rain expected on Monday
Waves of rain expected on Monday(Grey)
Localized flooding is possible on Monday
Localized flooding is possible on Monday(Grey)

TUESDAY

We will likely see lots of clouds and some lingering showers on Tuesday morning. Some models are indicating we could see some afternoon storms other show improving conditions. Highs likely in the 70s.

Rest of the Week

Our typical Summer-like conditions look to return Wednesday to Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS

The tropics continue to remain active. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching three locations in the Atlantic.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
NHC 5 Day Outlook(Grey)

