COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage rises

(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 119,747 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 118,809 reported Saturday, a 938-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,217 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

5,233 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,569 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,568 reported Saturday.

1,568,194 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 6.9 percent reported Saturday.

1,090 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,101 reported Friday and Saturday. 14,999 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

