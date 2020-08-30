Dalbec homers for first big league hit, Red Sox top Nats 9-5

BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5.

The 25-year-old Dalbec started hours after Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego.

Dalbec struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third inning. Devers had a two-run blast and a solo shot.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added two RBIs for the Red Sox. Reliever Josh Osich tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

