Dalbec homers for first big league hit, Red Sox top Nats 9-5

The 25-year-old Dalbec started hours after Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego.
Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Verdugo, right, that also drove in Kevin Plawecki, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5.

Dalbec struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third inning. Devers had a two-run blast and a solo shot.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added two RBIs for the Red Sox. Reliever Josh Osich tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

